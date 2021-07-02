Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00684361 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

