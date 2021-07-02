Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Randy L. Taylor Sells 49,859 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EVRI opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

