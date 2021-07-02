EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 10,273 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.00 million, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

