Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

