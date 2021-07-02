ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.11. ExlService reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,710. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15. ExlService has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.