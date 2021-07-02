Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of EXR opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

