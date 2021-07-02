Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.
Shares of EXR opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
