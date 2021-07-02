EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 160,684 shares changing hands.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

