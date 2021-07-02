FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.63. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

FDS stock opened at $335.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

