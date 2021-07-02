Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $503.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,151. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.