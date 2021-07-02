Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FRFHF traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $259.00 and a 1 year high of $480.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.14.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.