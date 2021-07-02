Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 109.9% in June

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Farmmi by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.44 on Friday. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

