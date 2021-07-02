Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,938 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.