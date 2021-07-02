Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 572.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $29.52 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

