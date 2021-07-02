Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

SON opened at $66.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

