FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.68.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.38. 1,335,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

