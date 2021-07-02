Feellike (FLL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,310.12

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,310.12 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.12 or 1.00162544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

