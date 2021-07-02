Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:FAR opened at GBX 32.25 ($0.42) on Monday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.59 million and a PE ratio of -35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.83.

In other news, insider Mick Davis acquired 33,520,088 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

