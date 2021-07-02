Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 1.8% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,794. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

