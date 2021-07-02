FIL Ltd Acquires 245,712 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.92% of W.W. Grainger worth $191,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 17,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $6,410,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.97. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.84 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

