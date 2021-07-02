FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 190.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $177,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,386. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

