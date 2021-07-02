FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.23% of Stryker worth $211,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.86. 10,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $176.07 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

