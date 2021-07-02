FIL Ltd Buys 72,680 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of American Water Works worth $145,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $156.08. 4,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.76 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

