FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,835,321 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $248,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 116,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.