FIL Ltd Has $159.68 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.99% of Genpact worth $159,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $324,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 40.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,273. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

