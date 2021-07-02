FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $148,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,967. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

