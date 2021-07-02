FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,197 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $257,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 7,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,184. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

