Financial Contrast: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) vs. Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.86, suggesting that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.6% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beyond Commerce and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 4 17 1 2.86

Fiserv has a consensus target price of $131.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.10 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.86 $958.00 million $4.42 24.51

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% Fiserv 5.86% 9.56% 4.19%

Summary

Fiserv beats Beyond Commerce on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, cash management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, and electronic billing products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

