Financial Contrast: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -33.52% 1.23% 0.78% California Resources N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PHX Minerals and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 4.42 -$23.95 million $0.05 84.20 California Resources $1.56 billion 1.61 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PHX Minerals and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80 California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $2.82, indicating a potential downside of 33.10%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.93%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats PHX Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe. It sells its products to pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

