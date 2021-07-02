Financial Survey: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adient 2 1 8 0 2.55

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.29%. Adient has a consensus price target of $47.70, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Adient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Adient $12.67 billion 0.34 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,129.00

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Adient -1.10% 7.12% 1.19%

Summary

Adient beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

