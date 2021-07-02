Financial Survey: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clearway Energy and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pampa Energía 1 0 0 0 1.00

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Pampa Energía has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.41%. Given Clearway Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 4.46 $25.00 million $0.60 44.12 Pampa Energía $1.07 billion 0.77 -$367.00 million $2.14 6.96

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 4.84% 5.19% 1.26% Pampa Energía -20.81% 6.62% 2.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Pampa Energía on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,955 megawatts; and 21,090 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 13.526 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 21.790 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 91 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.