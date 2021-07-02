First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,057,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $39,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,444 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.41.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

