First Manhattan Co. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $356.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $355.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

