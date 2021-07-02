First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

