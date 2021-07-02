First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.40% of Consolidated Water worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.