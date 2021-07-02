First Manhattan Co. Purchases 11,685 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

