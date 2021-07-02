First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 310,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

