First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,807 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.