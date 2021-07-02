First Manhattan Co. Sells 9,569 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NTRS stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

