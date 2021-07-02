First Manhattan Co. Takes $5.83 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.