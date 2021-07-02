First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 621 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $261.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $196.96 and a one year high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.