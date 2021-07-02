First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $383.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

