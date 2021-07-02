First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $319,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

