First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.