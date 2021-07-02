First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $54.92.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $909,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.