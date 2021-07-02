First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,858 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

