FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FMAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

