Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.73.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR opened at $240.06 on Friday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -328.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.