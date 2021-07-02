FLO (FLO) Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

