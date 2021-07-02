Float Protocol (BANK) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $75,555.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $71.79 or 0.00213584 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Float Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 108,853 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

