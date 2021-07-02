Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $40.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,983,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

